Twenty people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the shooting fatality was discovered just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, when a 20-year-old man was found facedown “in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue.”

A 54-year-old man was shot and wounded about an hour later while sitting inside own house, located “in the 8400-block of South Cregier Avenue.” A bullet came through a window of the home and struck the man in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and listed in good condition.

The Sun-Times notes two Chicago Police Officers were shot and wounded Friday morning around 3:30 a.m., after 24-year-old Kailon Harris-Caldwell aroused suspicion by allegedly dropping a gun in front of one of them.

Harris-Caldwell was in front of an officer in a line at a hotdog stand when he allegedly dropped his gun, then picked it up and fired at the officer, “{grazing] his head.”

He then began to run and shot the first officer’s partner “multiple times” as that officer sat in a police vehicle.

Harris-Caldwell was soon apprehended and allegedly had numerous bags of what is believed to be cannabis and heroin. Both officers survived their injuries.

At least 87 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2022. The Chicago Tribune lists 86 homicides occurring January 1, 2022, through February 25, 2o22, and just adding Friday’s homicide to that brings the figure to 87.

