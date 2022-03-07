Conservatives Blast ‘RINO’ Utah Governor After He Vowed to Veto Transgender Sports Ban

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol Friday, March 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Some police statements made during internal investigations into shootings and other high-profile incidents will no longer be accessible to the public under a law that Cox plans to sign. …
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Conservative voters are angry after Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox vowed to veto a measure which would prevent transgender girls — biological boys — from participating on women’s sports teams.

Specifically, the legislation prohibits a “student of the male sex from competing against another school on a team designated for female students.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed a similar bill last month, preventing transgender girls from participating on sports teams that correspond with their female gender identity, as they are still biological males.

“We will ensure that we have fairness and a level playing field for female athletes here in the state of South Dakota, at the K-12 level and at the university level,” she said at the time.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, that will ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

However, Cox is taking an entirely different approach, vowing to veto the pro-women legislation.

“We care deeply about Utah’s female athletes and our LGBTQ+ community,” he said in a Facebook post Saturday .

“To those hurting tonight: It’s going to be OK. We’re going to help you get through this. Please reach out if you need help. Safe_UT is free and provides immediate and confidential counseling,” he added:

His post drew much negative attention, as some accused Cox of “again” showing his “rhino policies.”

“What a shame. A fake GOPer diminishing fairness in women’s sports,” one user wrote.

“You do NOT speak for all of us in the LGBT community,” another said. “Biological men competing in women’s sport is a disgrace! I thought you stood up for women’s rights?”

In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Euless Trinity’s Mack Beggs, top, wrestles Lewisville’s Elyse Nelson in the second round of the 110-pound girls division during the 6A Region II wrestling meet at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, Beggs, a senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas is transgender and in the process of transitioning from female to male. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

“So you are ‘helping’ ‘transgender’ women, by throwing ‘biological’ women under the bus? So ashamed of my state with you as the RINO Governor! The sooner that you and Mittens Romney are out of office and ‘doing lunch’ together the better UTAH will be!” another exclaimed.

Penn's Lia Thomas, left, leaves the pool deck as Yale's Iszac Henig, right, prepares to swim in a qualifying heat of the 100-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Henig, who is transitioning to male but hasn't begun hormone treatments yet, is swimming for the Yale women's team and set a meet record with the fastest qualifying time. Thomas, who is transitioning to female, and swimming for Penn women's team had the second fastest time. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

“Shame on you Governor Cox. You are sacrificing female athletes on the alters of political correctness, and potential monetary gain,” another said.

Other comments include:

Gov Cox is wrong on this one. Truth and reality dictate this issue. Read the bill. It’s common sense. Of course we should treat all athletes with dignity, but boys compete against boys and girls against girls.

This bill should be passed. Our girls athletics should not be marginalized by males who have chosen to change a biological trait. If they choose to transition, they choose to vacate athletics in their “chosen” gender.

Another liberal Governor who hates women and doesn’t care about their sports. Sorry I voted for women hating COX for governor. You can bet my family will be voting against him if he runs for reelection.

So if my daughter gets hurt playing against a male athlete are you going to pay her medical bills? Asking for *most* of us.

Meanwhile, other states have taken even more forceful action against the left’s radical transgender agenda. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, for instance, has instructed state agencies to investigate instances of transgender procedures being performed on children, as an opinion by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) determined that “a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law” — a move President Biden has described as “cynical and dangerous.”

