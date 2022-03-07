Mike Pence Launches $10 Million Ad Campaign Against 16 Democrats

Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his first major ad campaign blitz since leaving office by targeting 16 Democrats.

Launched by Pence’s organization Advancing American Freedom, the $10 million ad campaign will advocate an America returning to energy independence, a timely topic following the surge in gas prices amid inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to Breitbart News, the former vice president said that putting America back on track toward energy independence will stand up to Putin and perpetuate “American freedom.”

“In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Democrats in Congress to stand up to Biden and Putin and stand up for American freedom,” Pence said.

“It’s time for President Biden to demonstrate American strength by restarting the Keystone Pipeline, restoring oil and natural gas leases, issuing sanctions, and imposing embargoes on all oil and gas exports from Russia,” he added.

The ad will focus on 16 Congression Democrats in various states, urging them to support energy independence here at home as President Joe Biden refuses to sanction Russian oil imports for the time being.

“Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine,” the narrator says in the ad, titled “Horrific Decision,” “Before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives. A horrific decision had already been made.”

“Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America’s Keystone Pipeline and dramatically increased Americans’ dependence on Russian oil, endangering America’s security and helping Russia fund their invasion,” it continues.

The ad concludes by telling voters to call their representative and tell them “to support America’s security instead of Russia’s terror.”

The following 16 Democrats will be targeted: