Mike Pence Launches $10 Million Ad Campaign Against 16 Democrats

COLUMBIA, SC - APRIL 29: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd during an event sponsored by the Palmetto Family organization on April 29, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. The address was his first since the end of his vice presidency. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his first major ad campaign blitz since leaving office by targeting 16 Democrats.

Launched by Pence’s organization Advancing American Freedom, the $10 million ad campaign will advocate an America returning to energy independence, a timely topic following the surge in gas prices amid inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to Breitbart News, the former vice president said that putting America back on track toward energy independence will stand up to Putin and perpetuate “American freedom.”

“In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Democrats in Congress to stand up to Biden and Putin and stand up for American freedom,” Pence said.

The Associated Press

This Nov. 3, 2015, file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to in Steele City, NE. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

“It’s time for President Biden to demonstrate American strength by restarting the Keystone Pipeline, restoring oil and natural gas leases, issuing sanctions, and imposing embargoes on all oil and gas exports from Russia,” he added.

The ad will focus on 16 Congression Democrats in various states, urging them to support energy independence here at home as President Joe Biden refuses to sanction Russian oil imports for the time being.

“Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine,” the narrator says in the ad, titled “Horrific Decision,” “Before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives. A horrific decision had already been made.”

“Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America’s Keystone Pipeline and dramatically increased Americans’ dependence on Russian oil, endangering America’s security and helping Russia fund their invasion,” it continues.

US President Barack Obama speaks on the Keystone XL pipeline, watched by Vice President Joe Biden, on November 6, 2015 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama on Friday blocked the construction of a controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline between Canada and the United States, ending years of bitter and politically charged debate. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the Keystone XL pipeline, watched by Vice President Joe Biden, on November 6, 2015, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The ad concludes by telling voters to call their representative and tell them “to support America’s security instead of Russia’s terror.”

The following 16 Democrats will be targeted:

·      Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32);

·      Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03);

·      Rep. Jared Golden (ME-02);

·      Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28);

·      Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR-05);

·      Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07);

·      Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15);

·      Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06);

·      Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07);

·      Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05);

·      Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-08);

·      Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09);

·      Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-02);

·      Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02);

·      Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03); and

·      Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03)

