Nearly three months into the midterm election year, the Democrat party is trying to find “their brightest stars to hit the campaign trail ahead of November,” hoping to bolster support for the vulnerable Democrats, according to a report from the Hill.

The Democrats, in a major dilemma, are looking to find the “right” prominent person to identify with the Democrat base to help the candidates across the county. Since President Joe Biden has “less-than-stellar approval ratings” and could have a negative effect on candidates in tough races, such as Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The Hill alluded to the tough decision vulnerable candidates will have to take, between the far-left’s failed 2020 presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who are both able to draw big crowds or the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both have seen terrible poll numbers after being in office for a year.

An adviser to a California congressional candidate told the Hill, Biden won’t play well in some of these places, and I can say the same for Harris … They’ve both been disappointing to some Democrats.”

The report noted the Senate races in typical battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Nevada — could be the deciding factor in winning or retaining control of the evenly divided upper chamber. But, the candidates after the primary will still have to choose which side of the national party they will want to convey to the voters in each state — ultimately showing what type of election official they would be in Washington, DC.

In fact, Biden’s presidential campaign pollster, Celinda Lake, acknowledged the major risk of who to send as a surrogate. “There is. It’s a test of base vs. swing [voters],” she said, adding, “Harris has some of the same polarization …One can target [the] base in a way that might have less backlash.”

For instance, the report recognized that it might not be the best idea to dispatch Biden to places like Georgia and Arizona, where he barely won and was high contested, in an attempt to help out Warnock and Kelly.

“If you are Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, I don’t know how much Joe Biden helps you right now … “I don’t know if he helps you in a college town like Athens or even in Atlanta,” another Democrat strategist told the Hill. “And if you’re Sen. Mark Kelly [D-Ariz.], I think you want someone who can help turnout the Latino vote. I don’t know if Biden does that.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.