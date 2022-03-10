State Republican-Aligned Group Announces Targets for 2022

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced their targets for the upcoming election season Thursday, hoping to continue the trend that started last November in Virginia and New Jersey as Democrats continue to align themselves with President Joe Biden, who is failing in the polls.

The state Republican-aligned group hopes to defend all of the Republican majority across the country as Republicans currently hold 55 of the 88 state legislative chambers on the ballot this year and 62 of the 99 overall across the country. The RSLC will also try and flip the Democrat-controlled chambers in others while attempting to take out liberal strongholds.

The committee hopes to defend the Republican majorities in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The committee believes they have a good chance at flipping the chambers in Colorado and Minnesota while opening the possibility of having meaningful gains across the county to break the liberal strongholds in Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

The RSLC explained they are going on offense as Democrats across the country continue to back Biden and “his failed liberal agenda that has led to rising inflation, surging crime, and unions still having more say in education than parents.” Because of this, the state Republican-aligned group has had numerous opportunities to make meaningful gains.

“We may have started the cycle exclusively trying to defend our razor-thin majorities, but the failures of President Biden and his Democrat allies in the states have created opportunities for us to go on offense in places we never could have imagined,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said in a statement.

The RSLC also released an ad called “Defend America” that emphasizes the committee’s mission this year to hold its ground and fight for more across the country. The ad highlights rising inflation, the crime wave sweeping the nation, and unions having more say in the education system than parents.

“The Democrats know that state legislatures are the final puzzle piece needed to spread Biden’s failed agenda to every corner of our nation,” the ad narrator said, acknowledging that they must be stopped.

The ad continued to say that what happened in Virginia and New Jersey last year when the Republicans saw significant gains in the November elections would continue later this year in states the RSLC has targeted.

“Democrats across the country will be held accountable for standing by Joe Biden and the disastrous policies that have given us the highest inflation in 40 years, record gas prices, raging crime, and learning loss for an entire generation of kids,” Duncan added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.