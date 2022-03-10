The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which helps elect Republicans to Congress, launched an ad campaign targeting ten vulnerable Democrats they wish to unseat as gas prices reach a record high.

The House Republican-aligned group launched a digital ad targeting the vulnerable Democrats as gas prices reach a record high for the fourth consecutive day as of Thursday. According to data kept by the AAA, gas prices increased by six cents overnight — between Wednesday night and Thursday morning — to be $4.318 a gallon.

In fact, the Biden administration is stuck on blaming everyone but their own policies, even blaming the spiraling price hike on the Ukrainian war, dubbing it “Putin’s price hike.” But, as Breitbart News has previously written, “Gas prices rose about one dollar before the run-up to the Ukrainian war and subsequently 75 cents since the invasion of Ukraine.”

The ad that specifically targets Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Democrat’s top campaigner, hit him for following the lead of President Biden in crippling American energy production. “Sean Patrick Maloney and Joe Biden crippled American energy production… now you’re paying the price,” the ad narrator says, while displaying multiple headlines on Biden and the Democrats attacking fossil fuels. The Democrats have taken power in Washington, and their party has taken aim at American energy. Since being in office, Biden has canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, suspended oil and gas leasing, halted federal support for oil and gas projects overseas, and suspended oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

