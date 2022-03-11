Charges against Matthew Dolloff in connection with a fatal October 2020 shooting during a Denver, Colorado, “Patriot Muster” rally are scheduled to be dropped March 21, 2022.

The Daily Mail noted that Dolloff was charged with second degree murder in the October 10, 2020, shooting death of Lee Keltner.

Forty-nine-year-old Keltner was described as a pro-police demonstrator and Dolloff was working security at the rally for KUSA-TV.

The Mail reported there was allegedly an altercation between Keltner and another individual, then Dolloff stepped in, at which time “Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head and Dolloff pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner discharged pepper spray at him.”

CBS News reported that Dolloff was not a licensed security guard.

LANGUAGE / VIOLENCE WARNING

Denver’s KDVR now reports that the charges against Dolloff will be dropped on March 21.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said, “In line with our ethical obligations, we cannot overcome the legal justifications of self-defense or defense of others. We are not able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.