Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was hospitalized Monday after a Westminster, Vermont, homeowner opened fire on him and a second alleged intruder around 11 a.m.

The Newport Dispatch reports that a mobile home owner encountered two alleged intruders, a man and a woman, and shot at them.

BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating Westminster shooting https://t.co/lSPTkL9aoX #vt — Channel 3 News (@wcax) March 14, 2022

The Associated Press notes that the man was hit by the homeowner’s gunfire and transported to “urgent care center in Bellows Falls and then transferred by helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.”

Breitbart News recently reported that police found the body of an alleged masked intruder outside a Fontana, California, home Saturday night, March 5, 2022.

ABC 7 noted the Fontana homeowner had armed himself after fearing the alleged intruder was armed as well. The homeowner then exchanged gunshots with the alleged intruder.

Police arrived to find the intruder’s body and the suspect was “holding a gun and wearing gloves and a face mask.”

