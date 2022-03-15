Two Killed, Two Officers Injured in Albuquerque Shootings

Two people were killed and four people injured, including two police officers, during shootings Monday afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the violence occurred in the Foothills, where a suspect shot and wounded a man and a woman.

KOAT notes that police responded to the reports of shots fired around 2:17 p.m. and heard more shots while investigating the original call.

Officers moved toward the sound of the shots and found a third shooting victim, a woman, dead in a vehicle.

The suspected shooter then exited a home nearby and exchanged gunfire with police. The suspect was killed in the exchange and two officers were injured.

The Albuquerque Journal noted that two handguns were “found with the suspect.”

The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

