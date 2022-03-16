Report: Citigroup Will Cover Employees’ Travel Costs to Obtain Abortions

As abortion faces further restrictions across the United States, Citigroup has reportedly agreed to pay for its employees’ travel expenses to obtain one out of state.

The bank said in a public filing ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting in April that the new policy will be “in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the US.” The filing did not specifically mention abortion and charged that the travel benefits will “facilitate access to adequate resources.”

“The policy will cover expenses, such as airfare and lodging, that employees in places including Texas may incur if they’re forced to travel to receive an abortion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter,” noted Bloomberg.

Citigroup has used its corporate muscles to enact left-wing agendas since 2018 when the company implemented a policy requiring clients to meet a bevy of gun control regulations.

“Under this new policy, we will require new retail sector clients or partners to adhere to these best practices: (1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines,” it said at the time.

“This policy will apply across the firm, including to small business, commercial and institutional clients, as well as credit card partners, whether co-brand or private label,” it added. “It doesn’t impact the ability of consumers to use their Citi cards at merchants of their choice.”

Bank of America instituted a similar policy at the time, which came in response to the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead.

As Breitbart News reported in January, Citigroup became the first major Wall Street bank to fire unvaccinated workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the policy at the time, office employees would be placed on unpaid leave in mid-January and be fired at the end of the month if they did not comply with vaccine mandates.

“You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy,” the company told its employees.