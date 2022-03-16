Report: Kevin McCarthy Will Transfer $11 Million to Republican Groups

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who outraised Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in total contributions in 2021, is set to transfer $11 million to outside Republican groups in the first quarter of 2022, in the latest attempt to beef out campaign war chests nearly three months into the election year, according to a report.

McCarthy will transfer the massive amount of cash to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP campaign arm, and state parties, stated Punchbowl News, noting it is an “eye-popping” for any leader of a party.

The report stated that the Republican leader has already transferred $6.2 million to the NRCC in the first quarter of 2021 and has since transferred $36 million to the NRCC since 2021.

This year, McCarthy also transferred a total of $2.5 million in January, $2.5 million in February, and will also transfer $4 million in March to the NRCC, according to the report. He has also transferred another $1.8 million to state Republican parties. Part of the money (roughly $105,000) will come from McCarthy’s leadership fund, MCPAC.

Typically party leaders, such as McCarthy and Pelosi, are able to raise massive amounts of cash to help out other members and candidates; however, this year is a little different. McCarthy, along with outside Republican groups, believes they have a good chance at regaining power in the House.

Republicans only need to net gain five seats to take power back from the Democrats and Pelosi, ending the complete Democrat control they have in Washington.

Breitbart News reported earlier this month that McCarthy coming off an impeccable fundraising with nearly $13.2 million for himself, and $72.4 million for the House Republican conference in 2021, outraised Pelosi.

Pelosi, the highest-ranking House Democrat, was the runner-up for the top fundraiser in the House after being outraised by nearly nine hundred thousand dollars in total contributions in 2021. She only raised a little over $12.3 million.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.