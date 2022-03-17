White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly spread disinformation about Hunter Biden’s laptop — before and after the 2020 presidential election.

Psaki’s public statements on the laptop are receiving more scrutiny after the New York Times finally reported Wednesday that emails from the laptop as authentic, after leading the charge to dismiss them during the 2020 election.

In the category of – didn’t see this coming : The ⁦@nytimes⁩ confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/nK7xnD0fP2 — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) March 17, 2022

When asked about the authenticity of the laptop in December, Psaki said she “neither had the time nor interest” in reading a book about the subject.

She also ignored a question about whether she regretted sharing misinformation about the laptop.

In September, Psaki again dismissed questions about the laptop as “Russian disinformation” to ward off questions about the laptop.

“I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” she said in response to a question on the laptop.

DOOCY TIME, part 2: Biden "has said and you have tweeted that allegations of wrongdoing based on files from Hunter Biden laptop are Russian disinformation. There is a new book…that finds some of the files…are genuine. Is the [WH] still going with Russian disinformation?" pic.twitter.com/zRKOzh9gJ1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

During the 2020 election, Psaki shared the same talking point on social media.

“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say,” Psaki wrote on Twitter, sharing the headline of a Politico story.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

At the time, Psaki was a commentator for CNN.

The story noted former intelligence officials who raised concerns about the timing of the laptop release, citing “a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement.”

The officials claimed they did not have evidence to prove their suspicions surrounding Russia.

The article and the letter served as a critical piece of misinformation by the Biden campaign and their allies to raise doubts about the source of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Since becoming press secretary for Biden, Psaki has repeatedly dodged questions about Hunter Biden and damning information about the president on his laptop.

Psaki Dodges Question on Whether Hunter's "Laptop from Hell" is Russian Disinformation pic.twitter.com/ODrM9JhFNK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2021

During the campaign, Biden himself used the reports to debunk Trump’s attacks about the laptop.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said during the third presidential debate when Trump raised the issue.

“[F]ive former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage,” Biden continued.