Jen Psaki Repeatedly Spread Disinformation About Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Hunter Biden
Breitbart News
Charlie Spiering

White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly spread disinformation about Hunter Biden’s laptop — before and after the 2020 presidential election.

Psaki’s public statements on the laptop are receiving more scrutiny after the New York Times finally reported Wednesday that emails from the laptop as authentic, after leading the charge to dismiss them during the 2020 election.

When asked about the authenticity of the laptop in December, Psaki said she “neither had the time nor interest” in reading a book about the subject.

She also ignored a question about whether she regretted sharing misinformation about the laptop.

In September, Psaki again dismissed questions about the laptop as “Russian disinformation” to ward off questions about the laptop.

“I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” she said in response to a question on the laptop.

During the 2020 election, Psaki shared the same talking point on social media.

“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say,” Psaki wrote on Twitter, sharing the headline of a Politico story.

At the time, Psaki was a commentator for CNN.

The story noted former intelligence officials who raised concerns about the timing of the laptop release, citing “a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement.”

The officials claimed they did not have evidence to prove their suspicions surrounding Russia.

The article and the letter served as a critical piece of misinformation by the Biden campaign and their allies to raise doubts about the source of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Since becoming press secretary for Biden, Psaki has repeatedly dodged questions about Hunter Biden and damning information about the president on his laptop.

During the campaign, Biden himself used the reports to debunk Trump’s attacks about the laptop.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said during the third presidential debate when Trump raised the issue.

“[F]ive former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage,” Biden continued.

