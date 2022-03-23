1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones on Tuesday deleted a tweet in which she argued tipping servers in restaurants has its roots in slavery.

The Critical Race Theory (CRT) proponent shared her views on restaurant tipping in response to a tweet from former MSNBC host Touré Neblett criticizing the practice.

“Tipping is a legacy of slavery and if it’s not optional then it shouldn’t be a tip but simply included in the bill. Have you ever stopped to think why we tip, like why tipping is a practice in the US and almost nowhere else?” she said.

Touré Neblett said in response “America is a slaveocracy, part 1619,” a reference to the 1619 Project, which fraudulently claimed America’s founding was based on slavery.

Historian Phil Magness took a screenshot of Hannah-Jones’ tweet and explained (with facts) that the practice of tipping is actually practiced in various parts of the world and did not originate with slavery.

And yes, there's even a scene in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that depicts tipping. Note: "gratillity" is an obsolete old English word for gratuity. pic.twitter.com/iix1vNPxm8 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) March 22, 2022

Taking her cues from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the art of shutting critics up, Hannah-Jones accused Magness of having an “obsession” with her, being that he wrote the book The 1619 Project: A Critique.

“You can’t discredit me, you’re not converting anyone or revealing anything by going behind my block to stalk my Twitter for tweets you can post to invite scorn,” she said. “This is about you hoping to bring attention you otherwise don’t get and fill some bitter hole you have. Sad. So sad.”

As conservatives began to pile on her with mockery, Hannah-Jones then satirically exclaimed she had fallen victim to cancel culture in an attempt to mock the concept.

“Wait. Am I being publicly shamed and shunned for tweeting about tipping a and the legacy of slavery?” she said. “Am I experiencing the theft of my free speech rights because I put out an unpopular view and am being mocked on Twitter? Omigod, conservatives are right. Cancel culture is real!”

“I am being silenced, y’all, because mean people are piling on on Twitter,” she added. “I would join these conservative groups fighting back against the intolerant, free-speech-opposing left except all the people trying to cancel me are conservative. Damn, what is a girl to do?”