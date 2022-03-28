Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus continued to complain she was given the “worst district in the state” after the state’s once-in-a-decade redistricting maps were approved last year.

Titus, who will most likely see a tough reelection fight as Republicans are looking to unseat her in the midterms, told Nevada Newsmakers that the state’s legislature gave her the “the worst” congressional district. She claimed, “After having been the best district, it is now the worst.”

The congresswoman lamented her district is going from a Democrat stronghold — as she has held the seat since 2013 and was a member from a different congressional district before that — but will now face a tough election since the socialists took control of the state party in 2020. During that time, Judith Whitmer was elected as the state’s party chair and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a far-left offshoot of the party, gained a majority of the seats.

“It is interesting… I am the most progressive person in the (federal) delegation, and yet the party has been taken over by the Democratic Socialists. They call themselves socialists,” she explained. “The left has targeted certain districts, safe districts so they can win the primary and be home free in the general.” But claimed that the general election would not be a “breeze.”

In fact, Titus will also face a socialist challenger, Amy Vilela, who has been backed by the state’s party leaders, who clearly want a newer and far-left person representing the district. Vilela was the Nevada co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential run in 2020.

Like Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cueller (D-TX) and many other Democrats this election, Titus is trying to appeal to the far-left side to stay in office. Unlike the squad and socialist challengers, the congresswoman said she does not believe in defunding the police. But, she claimed that she was for Medicare for all and “every environmental issue out there,” alleging that she is “one who started all of these renewable-energy portfolio standards, tax breaks and all.”

However, this is not the first time the congresswoman has gotten upset about the redistricting process. In December, she unloaded on the state’s legislature with AFL-CIO union members during a town hall. “I totally got fucked by the Legislature on my district. … I’m sorry to say it like that, but I don’t know any other way to say it.” She clarified that redistricting process shifted the congressional districts from having three Democrat-held seats to being at risk during the midterms.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair tore into the congresswoman early Monday morning, saying, “All her years in Congress have turned Dina Titus into a self-serving, entitled politician. Nevadans deserve a member of Congress who will fight for them, not expect to ‘breeze’ into reelection.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.