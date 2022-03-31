House Judiciary Committee Republicans on Thursday announced the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Twitter over their suppression before the 2020 presidential election of New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop that contained emails exposing questionable business deals with foreigners that would benefit the Biden family.

“Big Tech, Big Democrat Party, and Big Media all colluded to keep critical information from the American people in the run-up to the most important election we have, the presidential election, so we’re launching an investigation,” said Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) Thursday on Fox Business.

In light of the establishment media’s recent admission that the emails are authentic, Judiciary Republicans sent letters to Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Judiciary Republicans requested they produce all documents and communications beginning October 1, 2020, through the present, on efforts to suppress the dissemination of the Post‘s reporting, as well as efforts to fact-check the reporting.

They also requested all documents and communications in that time frame between or among any employee or contractor of Facebook and any individual affiliated with the Biden campaign or the Democrat National Committee, anyone from another social media company, or anyone from a media organization referring or relating to Facebook’s decision to reduce the dissemination of the reporting.

They also requested all documents and communications in that time frame referring or relating to Facebook’s decision to report or not report its actions to the Federal Election Commission “as an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign.”

Additionally they asked which employees made the decision to reduce the dissemination of the New York Post reporting on its platform, and asked for an explanation of how suppressing the reporting is “not a publisher function” for the purposes of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In a letter to Zuckerberg, they wrote: Although the Post article concerned a topic of importance to many voters in the run-up to the election, Facebook still censored it. Soon after the Post published its article, Facebook’s Policy Communications Director, a former staffer for Democrat elected officials, announced that Facebook was ‘reducing its distribution on our platform.’ Facebook presumably did this because ”it s[aw] ‘signals'” that the Post story was ‘false.’ As far as we know, Facebook has never identified or explained these ‘signals.’ Instead, Facebook announced that the article would be ‘eligible to be fact checked by [the company’s] third-party fact checking partners’; however, Facebook has never revealed the results of this fact-check, or even whether it occurred.

In a similar letter to Agrawal, they wrote: