Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb, running in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race as a self-described “moderate,” has allegedly used and paid a consulting firm hundreds of thousands of dollars that previously worked for Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Lamb, who decided to ditch his House seat after the Democrats spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him elected only a few years ago, has reportedly hired Fireside Campaigns for “communications consulting” and other services, according to his financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), and a report from the Washington Free Beacon.

Fireside, which listed the House Democrat campaign arm and the national Black Lives Matter group as a client, describes the business as a “majority queer-owned progressive digital, data, and communications consulting firm,” which has been paid over $270,000 from August to December 2021 to provide “communications consulting” and other services the financial disclosures showed.

Lamb’s lack of judgment to fire the BLM-linked firm could hurt his narrative to run as a moderate.

Last week, the Washington Examiner reported Fireside put BLM’s charity status at risk after a “clear violation” of IRS charity rules. The consulting company sent a fundraising email on behalf of the groups’ charity, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

However, the email has asked for contributions to the group’s political side, Black Lives Matter PAC. The Examiner clarified it caused a “clear violation” of IRS’s rules that prohibit the use of charitable resources to ask for donations to a political entity.

Lamb’s use of Fireside is another mark on the congressman’s campaign as he fails in the polls. A super PAC backing Lamb released a poll showing the public he is trailing his opponent John Fetterman by 30 percent in the Democrat primary, essentially warning his donor base, according to Politico. The super PAC noted Lamb needs a “dynamic” change to his campaign if he wants to see a path to a primary victory.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is charged with getting Republicans elected to the Senate, slammed Lamb for his failing efforts.

“Not only does Conor Lamb go wherever the political winds blow, he is flailing as he goes. He and his campaign can’t seem to do anything right,” said NRSC Spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow. “One minute he wants to be more liberal and the next he wants to be a centrist, but his actions keep showing the opposite. The more he flails, the more Pennsylvanians will reject him, like they already are.”

