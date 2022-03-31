Watch Live: President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Lowering Gas Prices

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on Thursday from the White House on his administration’s plan to lower gas prices.

Biden is set to speak at 1:30 P.M. Eastern.

According to a White House press release, the Biden administration will release over 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic oil reserves for six months. Biden will also reportedly ask Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies leasing public land but not using it for energy production.

Biden will also use the announcement to call on Congress to transition the country into “clean energy.”