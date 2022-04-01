The Arizona Senate is weighing legislation that would bar banks and other financial centers from discriminating against members of the firearm industry.

The legislation, HB 2473, is sponsored by State Rep. Frank Carroll (R).

Carroll used a March 31, 2022, press release to explain that HB 2473 “would prohibit state contractors, who receive taxpayer money, from discriminating against firearm-related businesses, and therefore the rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 2, Section 26 of the Arizona State Constitution.”

Carroll said:

Anti-firearm banks have expressed interest in denying services to the firearm industry to effectively impose de facto gun control by making it hard, if not impossible, to do business. While I don’t believe that government should dictate private business decisions, businesses that exercise political ideology, agendas and values antithetical to our constitutional rights should not be supported with taxpayer money.

HB 2473 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee this week and is now ready to be considered by the full Senate.

On March 28, 2o22, Breitbart News reported that the Missouri Senate was also weighing legislation to bar banks and financial institutions from discriminating against the firearm industry.

