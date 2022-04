Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Washington Township, Michigan, on Saturday, April 2.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

Others scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally include Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) and John Gibbs, a candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District and former acting assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Save America Announces Additional Program Speakers for Washington Township, Michigan pic.twitter.com/f9BpfxhRTp — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

Also scheduled to speak are Matt DePerno, candidate for attorney general of Michigan, and Kristina Kamaro, candidate for secretary of state of Michigan.

All speakers have been endorsed by Trump.