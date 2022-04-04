The establishment media has reported on Hunter Biden’s $4.8 million received in payments from a Chinese energy company, but not the alleged payout mechanism by which the Biden family likely profited from peddling influence.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter texted his daughter, Naomi, in 2019, the New York Post reported in 2021.

“It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary,” the text string continued as reported.

Hunter’s reported texts indicate Joe Biden received 50 percent of his relative’s “salary” for a 30-year period. The reported texts do not reveal when the 30 years began or ended and whether Joe Biden is still a part of the payment scheme as president.

The establishment media has ignored the reported string of Hunter’s text messages. Nowhere in the New York Times’s report in March about its authentication of Hunter’s laptop were the text messages mentioned.

Alternatively, the Times story focused on a grand jury’s probe into Hunter’s “tax affairs” and corruption while his father was at the top levels of government:

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

The Washington Post, which also authenticated the laptop in March and acknowledged Hunter profited $4.8 million in retainer and consulting fees from a Chinese energy company throughout 2017 and 2018, likewise did not mention the string of text messages.

Instead, the Post seemed to clear the president of any wrongdoing by suggesting its authentication of Hunter’s laptop showed no evidence that Biden benefited from the payment scheme as Hunter’s texts allege.

“The Post did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC [the Chinese energy conglomerate], which took place after he had left the vice presidency and before he announced his intentions to run for the White House in 2020,” the article states.

It took both the Post and the Times nearly two years to report a story that was vetted and authenticated by the New York Post’s Emma-Jo Morris in the fall of 2020. Morris is now Breitbart News’s political editor.

The Times and the Post’s decision not to report on Hunter’s damning string of texts is not surprising. The reported texts could reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise. More importantly, the reported texts could connect the current president of the United States to the family’s corrupt business dealings.

According to the Associated Press, Hunter is currently under investigation for tax fraud. The Times reported Hunter in 2021 paid an outstanding $1 million IRS tax bill to evade conviction or a long sentence.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes a special counsel should be appointed to probe Hunter’s corruption, because Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter and may have influenced the ongoing investigation.

