WaPo Admits Hunter Profited $4.8M from Chinese Energy Deal

Hunter Biden profited $4.8 million in retainer and consulting fees from a Chinese energy company though 2017 and 2018, the Washington Post admitted on Tuesday.

After ignoring the story for 532 days after it broke in 2020, the Post finally acknowledged Joe Biden’s son performed business transactions with CEFC China Energy for millions of dollars. Hunter’s windfall follows years of rubbing shoulders with powerful international companies and individuals while Joe Biden was chair of the Foreign Relations Committee and vice president.

In the process of reporting Hunter’s corrupt business dealings, the paper also confirmed Hunter’s previously reported “fake” laptop was indeed Hunter’s “laptop from hell” — the same laptop the establishment media falsely reported as “Russian disinformation” over and over again. In fact, 15 establishment media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian propaganda. Perhaps most famously, CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl falsely told President Trump in 2020 that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” could not be verified.

We know Hunter's laptop is authentic – even NYT, Politico, WaPo, & CNN confirmed it. We know Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business partners. We know they discussed business. We know they shared bank accounts. Hunter is corrupt, but this isn’t just about him, it’s about Joe Biden. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) March 30, 2022

According to the Post’s belated authentication, Hunter secured millions of dollars in just 14 months: