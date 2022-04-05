Evidence of Hunter Biden being involved in a long history of family payouts was further proved in President Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s email to Hunter soliciting for money in 2012.

“Hey, I have to tackle a piece of unpleasant business,” Klain wrote to Hunter about the need for a $2,000 check for “preserving and furnishing the vice president’s official residence located on U.S. Naval Observatory grounds,” Fox News reported.

Hunter then emailed his business partner Eric Schwerin about Klain’s request about whether Klain would accept a check from Hunter’s law firm Owasco.

Klain’s request for money supports Hunter’s 2019 texts in which he depicted the Biden family’s payout mechanism. The payout mechanism indicates a collection of 50 percent of familiar salaries for 30 years.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in 2019 to his daughter the family’s payment mechanism. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary,” the text string continued.

According to emails from Hunter’s laptop, Hunter paid Joe Biden’s phone bill and various expenses while Joe Biden served as vice president, the New York Post reported:

[W]hile Joe was vice president, Hunter routinely paid at least some of his father’s household expenses, including AT&T bills of around $190 a month. We know from an e-mail on June 5, 2010, with the subject “JRB bills” to Hunter from Eric Schwerin, his business partner at Rosemont Seneca, that he was expected to foot hefty bills to Wilmington contractors for maintenance and upkeep of his father’s palatial lakefront property. Joe’s initials are JRB, for Joseph Robinette Biden. The bills that June included $2,600 to contractor Earle Downing for a “stone retaining wall” at Joe’s Wilmington estate, $1,475 to painter Ronald Peacock to paint the “back wall and columns” of the house, and $1,239 to builder Mike Christopher for repairs to the air conditioning at the cottage of Joe’s late mother, Jean “Mom-Mom” Biden, which was on his property and which he would later rent to the Secret Service for $2,200 a month.

Hunter allegedly paid these bills while Joe Biden was making $250,000 per year as vice president. Joe Biden has denied knowledge or involvement in the Biden Family’s business scheme. But additional Scherwin emails to Hunter suggest Joe Biden knew of the Biden family business scheme and wanted his bills covered by the agreement.

“FYI, there are a few outstanding bills that need to be paid and I am not sure which ones are a priority and which should get paid out of ‘my’ account and which should be put on hold or paid out of the ‘Wilmington Trust Social Security Check Account,” a Scherwin email reads as reported form the Daily Mail. “There is about $2,000 extra in ‘my’ account beyond what is used for monthly expenses.”

It is unknown why Scherwin would reference his account with quotation marks around the word “my.”

According to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, the Biden’s family payment mechanism of collecting 50 percent of family salaries for 30 years could be legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

“I get that there’s spin, but this is not a complex one,” Tolman told the Post in relation to potential serious charges against the Bidens.

“Conspiracy is a standalone crime in our country, and you’ve certainly got enough to present to the grand jury that there’s a conspiracy among Joe, [brother] James and Hunter to bring in money, to not declare that money, to not pay taxes on that money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Klain tried on Sunday to distance Joe Biden from the Biden family business. Klain claimed he was “confident that his [Biden] family did the right thing.”

“But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother,” Klain told ABC New’s George Stephanopoulos.” “They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

If Ron Klain was able to wait a couple years, he could have just asked Hunter to sell a painting… https://t.co/uBWJ1baNPw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 5, 2022

Klain did not address reports of Hunter and Joe Biden sharing a bank account, according to emails from Hunter’s laptop. “President Joe Biden could become embroiled in an FBI investigation of Hunter’s finances, experts say, as emails reveal the father and son shared accounts and paid each other’s bills,” the Daily Mail reported in 2021.

Hunter is under investigation for tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of lobbying laws, according to the Associated Press. The New York Times reported in 2021 that Hunter paid an outstanding $1 million IRS tax bill to evade conviction or a long sentence.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes a special counsel should be appointed to study Hunter’s corruption because Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter and may have influenced the ongoing investigation.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø