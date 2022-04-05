Poll: 56 Percent View Kamala Harris Unfavorably

Vice President Kamala Harris, after being in office for over a year, remains unpopular with likely voters in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday.

Of the 56 percent who said they viewed the vice president unfavorably, 47 percent said they had a “very unfavorable” impression of Harris, while 9 percent viewed her ‘somewhat unfavorably. In comparison, only 40 percent had a favorable opinion of Harris, while four percent still remained unsure how they felt.

Rasmussen noted that even the leftist CNN acknowledged in March that Harris’ office had “suffered a turbulent first year due to missteps and messaging failures.”

Her office has had a revolving door since she became vice president.

On Monday, it was reported that Harris’s deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, would be leaving her office. Last week, in a speech she delivered with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Harris had trouble communicating that the U.S. would be providing economic assistance to the island nation.

The Rasmussen poll also found that the majority (54 percent) of respondents believe Harris is not qualified to assume the responsibilities of the presidency; 45 percent of these replied that she is “not at all qualified,” while 9 percent consider her “not very qualified.”

In comparison, less than half of the respondents (42 percent) said she is qualified to assume the responsibilities of the presidency. Four percent remained unsure.

The respondents were also neatly tied on the question of whether President Joe Biden would leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 presidential election. Forty-four percent said it is not likely to happen, while 43 percent said it is likely. Thirteen percent of the respondents said they were unsure.

The Rasmussen Reports nation survey polled 1,000 likely voters and was conducted on March 27 and 28. The margin of error was plus or minus three percent.

