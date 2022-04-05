Schweizer: Hunter Biden Laptop a ‘Biden Family Scandal’ — ‘Joe Biden Is Intimately Involved’

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, on Tuesday described the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as a “Biden family scandal.”

According to Schweizer, the Hunter Biden deal with a Chinese energy firm that set aside funds for “The Big Guy,” also known as now-President Joe Biden. He advised that “Joe Biden is intimately involved and is indeed a beneficiary” of his son’s financial dealings.

“This is the Biden family scandal, and it involves Joe Biden,” Schweizer proclaimed on FNC’s “Fox & Friends.” “I mean, the way to think about it is Hunter Biden and James Biden and the other family members who are profiting off of Joe Biden’s position, they are kind of like moons circling a planet, and the planet is Joe Biden. And it is the gravitational pull that gives them the ability to cash in and leverage their relatives, in the case of Hunter Biden, his father’s power for their benefit. But what we know is clear.”

He continued, “We know that the 10% for ‘The Big Guy’ refers to Joe Biden. We know that Joe Biden was having some of his bills paid by his son while he was Vice President of the United States. His son, Hunter Biden, was getting that money from overseas. And we know that also Hunter Biden was paying for other costs for ‘The Big Guy,’ for his dad, for renovations on his home in Delaware, et cetera. So, you can’t separate this. You can’t say this is just a Hunter Biden financial scandal because Joe Biden is intimately involved and is indeed a beneficiary of some of those foreign funds.”

