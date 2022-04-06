Nolte: The Pathetic of Sight of Joe Biden Lost in Barack Obama’s Crowd

Watching His Fraudulency Joe Biden wander around Tuesday like a lost mental patient made me feel a little sorry for him.

Joe Biden has always been a bad guy — a racist, narcissist, a crook, liar, not very bright, and selfish. His growing senility, however, is not his fault. It’s a tragedy of age that reduces its victims to something heartbreaking and very human, even bad people like Joe Biden.

Honestly, how can you not feel bad for this guy…?

This is – without peer – the most humiliating, emasculating thing I’ve ever watched. Obama and Harris literally ignore Joe Biden today at the White House. It’s not that we don’t understand Biden is weak and was never in charge. This is just the painful, visual proof. pic.twitter.com/Z6EEGMoa3N — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 6, 2022

Joe Biden got more votes than Obama. See case study below: pic.twitter.com/iR81zsqZOg — Fadde (@fadde) April 5, 2022

Crowds are exceptionally tough on those who are sun-setting, and that’s sad enough. What’s really sad, though, is that no one loves Joe Biden enough to protect him from moments like this. Where’s his family? Where’s his staff? Job number one is to protect the dignity of those dealing with senility, and no one is doing that.

So instead, in front of the whole wide world, we’re watching this man humiliate himself.

Look at that top video again. Former President Barack Obama and Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris deliberately ignore Biden, deliberately shun him like they would a pest at a party. As unfortunate as it is that Biden is the president of the United States, he’s still the president of the United States and deserves better than this.

What’s especially troubling is the speed of Biden’s slide.

Biden is in much worse shape compared to a year ago, and we’re less than a year-and-a-half into his four-year term.

What’s he going to look like in 2024?

There’s also the political symbolism. What you had were Democrats ignoring their own president to touch the hem of Lord Barry’s garment. So even Democrats know there’s no upside to being seen with Biden, a failed president if there ever was one.

So instead of using this opportunity to be seen with the most powerful man in the world, Democrats choose to feel a little of the Ole’ Barry Magic.

White House

What this says about how Democrats, including the vice president, feel about the sitting president is unmistakable.

What do our enemies think when they see scenes like this of a weakened, abandoned, and confused president wandering around ignored and lost?

Is it any wonder Putin invaded Ukraine?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.