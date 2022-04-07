L.A. County Bans Official Travel to Texas, Florida Over Bills Protecting Young Kids from Sex Instruction

Los Angeles County banned official travel Tuesday to the states of Texas and Florida over those states’ legislation protecting the youngest children from being instructed about sexuality and gender — what the left calls “Don’t Say Gay” laws.

Florida’s law, the Parental Rights in Education Act, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last week, while Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (R) says that he will support similar legislation in the Lone Star State. The word “gay” is not mentioned in the legislation and does not prevent students from talking about their own families or interests. It allows parents to control what their children are learning about these topics and excludes them from instruction in kindergarten through third grade.

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also issued a controversial order allowing state authorities to investigate children for child abuse if they provide medication to their minor children to assist in transitioning from one gender to another. Such medication can have permanent effects and is sometimes not reversible; some who take it later regret having done so.

As local news outlet KTLA reported:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to suspend all official travel to Texas and Florida over the states’ controversial LGBTQ policies. The motion by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis would only affect travel for the conduct of county business that is paid for with taxpayer money. … “We’re not gonna spend our money going to your states and it sends a message that we won’t support this egregious behavior,” Kuehl said of the motion.

Supervisor Kuehl has been accused of directing a contract for a sexual harassment hotline to a friend and campaign donor.

The practice of boycotting socially conservative states has become so common in California that San Francisco now boycotts more than half of the U.S. It has not prevented residents from moving to those states.

