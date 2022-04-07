President Joe Biden warmly embraced his Supreme Court nominee after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination on Thursday.

The president and Jackson watched the vote on C-SPAN inside the White House as it took place in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote.

White House photographers were allowed into the room to mark the historic moment of the first black woman to get confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Neither Biden nor Jackson were wearing masks, even after the president spent time Tuesday and Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning.

For those who are asking: pic.twitter.com/iMuM8BArF6 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

First lady Jill Biden, however, released a photo of herself wearing a mask on social media.