Photos: Joe Biden Warmly Embraces Ketanji Brown Jackson After Senate Confirmation Vote

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. President Joe Biden embraces Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the she got enough votes in the U.S. Senate to be confirmed as the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden warmly embraced his Supreme Court nominee after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination on Thursday.

The president and Jackson watched the vote on C-SPAN inside the White House as it took place in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote.

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

White House photographers were allowed into the room to mark the historic moment of the first black woman to get confirmed to the Supreme Court.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Biden nor Jackson were wearing masks, even after the president spent time Tuesday and Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning.

First lady Jill Biden, however, released a photo of herself wearing a mask on social media.

