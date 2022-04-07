Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will hold a press conference with fellow Republican Senators regarding today’s confirmation vote for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The press conference is set to take place at 12:30 P.M. Eastern.

If confirmed, Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court and will fulfill Joe Biden’s promise of putting a black woman on the Supreme Court.

Cruz has stated he believes “if confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the most liberal Supreme Court Justice ever to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Three Senate Republicans have signaled they will vote to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Last June, Romney voted “no” on Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Collins notably joined with Senate Democrats and voted against President Donald Trump’s nominee Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, while Murkowski joined Collins and the Democrats in the cloture motion against Barrett.

All 50 Democrats have signaled they will vote to confirm Jackson.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote is set to take place after the press conference at around 1:45 P.M. Eastern.