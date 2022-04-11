Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is pushing back against President Biden’s controls on so-called “ghost guns” by tweeting that Biden’s executive action runs counter to Americans’ ability to build their own guns for 200+ years.

Breitbart News reported that Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is classifying 80-percent gun kits as firearms and requiring a background check for the purchase of those gun kits. The DOJ’s move is part of Biden’s attempt to crack down on so-called “ghost guns.”

Massie is warning that the actions being taken against so-called “ghost guns” not only go against American history, but are also evidence of Biden making law instead of Congress doing so.

Massie tweeted: “The Constitution does not authorize the federal government to prevent you from making your own firearm. This a fact that has been recognized for 200+ years. Also, Article 1, Section 1 (literally the first operative sentence in the Constitution) says Congress makes law, not POTUS!”

Democrats refer to unserialized guns as “ghost guns,” demonizing those guns today in the same way they demonized AR-15s in the 1990s when they were trying to secure an “assault weapons” ban.

