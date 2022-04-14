Anti-Trump Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC) was hammered by her Donald Trump-backed primary opponent Katie Arrington for being a hypocrite, trying to tout the former president’s border and vaccine policies.

Mace, apparently looking to score points with former President Trump’s base before the primary, released an ad Thursday showing her own hypocrisy by claiming to support the former president’s policies such as finishing the border wall and securing the Southern Border.

“Washington needs to stop treating illegal immigrants better than our brave men and women in uniform. Enough is enough,” Mace said in the ad. “Finish the wall, and secure our border, once and for all.” The ad also highlighted President Joe Biden mandating coronavirus vaccination for American soldiers and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol — which was part of an umbrella federal worker vaccine mandate.

In response to the ad, Arrington campaign spokesman Chris D’Anna thanked the congresswoman for emphasizing her hypocrisy in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Nancy Mace’s new ad goes to show just how much the DC swamp has control of her,” D’Anna said. “She must think voters are either stupid or have short memories because not long ago, she famously appeared on Fox and CNN on the same day, hours apart and wearing the same outfit, to spew two different answers on COVID vaccines.”

“Politicians are gonna ‘politician,’ but the voters of the low country know a self-serving sellout when they see one,” D’Anna added, pointing to last year when Mace flip-flopped on live TV.

When the congresswoman went on Fox News, she stated:

In some studies that I’ve read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID infection than a vaccination. So we need to take all of the science into account and not [be] selectively choosing what science to follow when we are making policy decisions.

However, hours later, she told CNN:

I’ve been a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when we need to. And when we had the Delta variant raging in South Carolina, I wrote an op-ed to my community, and I worked with our State Department of Health. I’ve run ads encouraging my district to go and get vaccinated. And when we have these variants, and when we have these spikes, to take every precaution from washing our hands to wearing the N95 or KN95 masks, more than the medical masks. There’s a significant — statistically significant — number of people protected from COVID when they wear those masks.

Watch:

When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNN pic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021

In a recent statement, Trump also hammered Mace, saying she is “nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party,” and Arrington has his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it’s ridiculous,” Trump said in a scathing statement.

“She’s nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party,” he added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.