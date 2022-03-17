Donald Trump: Nancy Mace Is ‘Nasty, Disloyal, and Bad for the Republican Party’

Former President Donald Trump called out “terrible” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Thursday, deeming her “nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party.”

“Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it’s ridiculous,” Trump said in a scathing statement.

“She’s nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party. Katie Arrington has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he emphasized:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it’s ridiculous. She’s nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her… pic.twitter.com/HEwzYN9GRF — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 17, 2022

This is far from the first time Trump has warned about the dangers of voters reelecting Rep. Mace.

“In the first congressional district, you have another horrendous RINO known as crazy Nancy Mace,” Trump said during his March 12 rally in Florence, South Carolina. “Two years ago, she begged for my endorsement and then she pledged to be America First.”

However, Trump said, Mace went to D.C., where she started “attacking Republicans and [held] a fundraiser for wacky Liz Cheney.” Yet, Mace has attempted to position herself as one of Trump’s earliest supporters but has yet to explain why she believes Trump chose to endorse her primary challenger, Katie Arrington, instead.

“You’ll need to ask him,” she told the State when asked about Trump’s refusal to endorse her.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal,” Trump said during the Florence rally.

“Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” he declared, continuing to blast Mace:

Nancy Mace’s video in front Trump Tower backfires as Trump bashes her for making it pic.twitter.com/DeLMnx9uoq — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2022

As Breitbart News detailed:

As Breitbart News previously chronicled, Katie Arrington won the nomination during the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) with the former president’s endorsement. Unfortunately, events did not unfold as she had planned when she was a passenger in a deadly car crash that relegated her to a wheelchair for the rest of the campaign.

A recent survey for Arrington’s campaign suggested that Mace’s lead deteriorates once voters learn that Trump endorsed Arrington.

Notably, every candidate Trump endorsed in Texas’s Republican primaries won or went on to a runoff.