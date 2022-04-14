A survey from Rasmussen Reports shows that 51 percent of U.S. voters do not think stricter gun control would stop mass public shootings.

Moreover, Rasmussen found that “59 percent think it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings like the one in Brooklyn.”

When the responses were broken down along party lines, 65 percent of Democrat voters think the U.S. needs stricter gun control while just 23 percent of Republicans concur. Also, 61 percent of Democrats believe stricter gun control would prevent attacks like the one seen Tuesday in Brooklyn.

If the numbers are broken down along race, more black voters than white voters support stricter gun control and 54 percent of black voters think stricter gun control could prevent attacks like the subway attack in Brooklyn.

New York already has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, and numerous other controls. The Mike Bloomberg-affiliated group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation “for gun law strength.”

The state ranked No. 1 for gun control is California, where six were killed and numerous others wounded during an April 3, 2022, shootout in Sacramento.

