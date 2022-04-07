Police Indicate At Least Five Gunmen Involved in Sacramento Shootout

Police indicate at least five gunmen were involved in Sunday’s Sacramento shootout that took the lives of six individuals and wounded numerous others.

The establishment media widely reported the early Sunday morning incident as a “mass shooting,” only to have California media admit Wednesday that it was more likely a shootout.

Police have now made clear it was a shootout tied to gang violence.

FOX News indicates that police believe at least five gunmen were involved in the incident.

Sacramento police noted, “It is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy. While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings.”

President Joe Biden called for more gun control during the time in which the Sacramento shootout was being described as a “mass shooting,” and other pro-gun control leaders — local and national — made similar calls.

