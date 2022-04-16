Three deputies were wounded in Crowley County, Kansas, Friday afternoon after a female suspect opened fire.

KSN-TV quoted Crowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti noting that the three deputies were “dispatched to the area for a suspicious vehicle.”

The Daily Mail reports that the three deputies found the vehicle, a “black Jeep Liberty,” and the female occupant refused to comply with orders to exit the vehicle.

The woman then opened fire on the deputies, striking all three. The deputies were able to return fire, killing the woman.

Two of the wounded deputies were transported to a hospital in stable condition. The third was airlifted with more serious injuries. All three are expected to survive.

The deceased woman was in the Jeep alone when she opened fire on the deputies.

