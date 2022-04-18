Easter Bunny Interrupts Joe Biden While Talking About Afghanistan

President Joe Biden was interrupted by the Easter Bunny, at the White House on Monday.

Biden was on the South Lawn of the White House for an Easter egg roll when he wandered off and started talking to people.

As the president started commenting on Afghanistan and Pakistan at an Easter egg event before a staffer rushed up to him and started waving his hands to interrupt him.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll ὃ pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

The costumed bunny figure approached him and started waving its paws, redirecting him to the Easter Egg roll event.

Biden’s press assistant Angela Perez posted a picture of the bunny on her social media account.

Hopping on a zoom call. ὃ pic.twitter.com/voxLi3lA77 — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) April 18, 2022

A note on the bulletin board also reads Megan Hays, a special assistant to the president and director of message planning.

Some reporters noted on Twitter that Hays did wear one of the bunny costumes this year.

a source familiar tells me that Meghan Hays, special assistant to the president and director of message planning, is one of the two bunnies https://t.co/ZRn82Att0j — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) April 18, 2022

Biden was repeatedly redirected and reminded what to do during the event.

At one point, the first lady instructed him to wave when he finished speaking.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Pres. Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden continue the tradition of welcoming families to the South Lawn for the famed Easter Egg Roll. ABC News' @maryaliceparks joins us from the celebration. pic.twitter.com/Epog3q5Dru — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 18, 2022

At another point, Biden was told to “stay” by the first lady when he tried to move out of his seat.