Easter Bunny Interrupts Joe Biden While Talking About Afghanistan

President Joe Biden gestures to the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden was interrupted by the Easter Bunny, at the White House on Monday.

Biden was on the South Lawn of the White House for an Easter egg roll when he wandered off and started talking to people.

As the president started commenting on Afghanistan and Pakistan at an Easter egg event before a staffer rushed up to him and started waving his hands to interrupt him.

The costumed bunny figure approached him and started waving its paws, redirecting him to the Easter Egg roll event.

Biden’s press assistant Angela Perez posted a picture of the bunny on her social media account.

A note on the bulletin board also reads Megan Hays, a special assistant to the president and director of message planning.

Some reporters noted on Twitter that Hays did wear one of the bunny costumes this year.

Biden was repeatedly redirected and reminded what to do during the event.

At one point, the first lady instructed him to wave when he finished speaking.

At another point, Biden was told to “stay” by the first lady when he tried to move out of his seat.

 

 

