Joe Biden: ‘They’re Not Going to Let Me Read’ a Children’s Book

President Joe Biden complained his staff would not let him read a children’s book during an Easter event at the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden and her husband sat together for a book reading event at the annual White House Easter Egg roll.

“They’re not going to let me read at all,” Biden said after his wife introduced the book, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

The first lady responded by allowing the president to read the first page.

“Can I read backwards?” Biden replied turning the book toward him so he could read the words.

He read the first page before holding it up so that the First Lady could read.

When the book repeatedly asked animals what they saw, Biden replied, “I see Joe looking at me.”

When the First Lady read how the animals in the story saw children, Biden replied, “Whoa! Yay Children!”

After the story, Biden moved to stand up, but Jill Biden grabbed his arm and said, “Just stay.”

“She told me to just sit. Don’t move,” Biden told the crowd. “She’s a teacher.”

“I’m the teacher,” the First Lady replied. “You know.”

Biden was repeatedly directed by staff members during the event. At one point, even the Easter Bunny redirected him away from a group of children to focus on his current task.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll ὃ pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

After his speech, Biden was reminded by his wife to wave at the crowds.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Pres. Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden continue the tradition of welcoming families to the South Lawn for the famed Easter Egg Roll. ABC News' @maryaliceparks joins us from the celebration. pic.twitter.com/Epog3q5Dru — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 18, 2022

The role of reading a children’s book at the Easter Egg roll has had different participants over the years.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama took turns reading “Where the Wild Things Are” in 2016.

Obama read a book to children by himself in 2013 with his dog Bo.

First Lady Melania Trump read the book to children by herself.