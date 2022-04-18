The radical left on Monday flipped out after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation.

The ruling came less than a week after the CDC extended the mandate for two weeks to further study the ramifications of the coronavirus. “Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” the Trump-appointed judge wrote.

The ruling seemed to shock the radical left, who quickly tried to legitimize their obsession with covering their faces, along with other’, on airplanes.

Tierney Sneed, who covers “legal stuff” for CNN, cast doubt on the Trump judge as being qualified at the time of her confirmation. She also claimed the whole ruling relied on the word “sanitation.”

Judge Mizelle, a Tampa-based Trump appointee rated by the AB as "not qualified" at the tine of her confirmation, struck down the CDC's mask mandate for travelers. Her ruling turns on whether the word "sanitation" in relevant statute covers mask-wearing https://t.co/VZA25jbmf3 pic.twitter.com/rIEloCfUMB — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) April 18, 2022

Scott Nevins, who says he is an “LGBTQ News Contributor,” stated the ruling was a “massive mistake” because “there’s a a surge of two new, highly contagious variants in NYC.”

This is such a massive mistake. Meanwhile, there’s a a surge of two new, highly contagious variants in NYC. https://t.co/p8KlzMFuyK — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) April 18, 2022

Political analyst Amr Khalifa hinted that Florida should be cut away from the union for the judge’s ruling.

I'm telling ya, nothing wrong with the Union of 49 states!#Florida court overturns CDC mask mandate for planes and trains, calling it 'unlawful' https://t.co/8czM6vMTum via @nbcnews — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) April 18, 2022

Dee Phunk, who defines himself as a “washed dad/nerd,” said he will still be wearing a mask indefinitely regardless of the ruling.

The mask mandate for travel on planes and other forms of public transportation remains in effect indefinitely for ME, PERSONALLY. https://t.co/oRfuVetp3T — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) April 18, 2022

PBS reporter Geoff Bennett also condemned the ruling because it was made by an unqualified Trump appointee.

The judge behind this mask ruling — Kathryn Kimball Mizelle — was the tenth Trump judicial nominee to be rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association. https://t.co/wIZxTQja1O — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 18, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) press secretary Christina Pushaw responded to Democrats that the ruling was “good news,” and that Democrats were no longer able to “force others” to wear masks.

Good news, liberals: You can still wear a mask on airplanes if you want! (You just can’t force others to do it) — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 18, 2022

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted that the ruling was long overdue.

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the ruling as good for passengers and employees. “Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate.” Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate. Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 18, 2022 Mike Glenn said he believes the White House “would not be dumb enough” to attempt to repeal the ruling.

I wouldn’t think the White House would be dumb enough to seek an an appeal of the federal judge’s ban on the mass transportation mask mandate. They would be wise to just let it go. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) April 18, 2022

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said the ruling meant Americans “should never again be harassed about masks.”

Good riddance. Americans should never again be harassed about masks on planes or any form of travel. https://t.co/rlWLAazJ3U — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 18, 2022

Tom Fitton called the mask mandate “senseless, “anti-constitutional,” and “abusive.”

Breaking: Court shuts down Biden's harassing, anti-constitutional, abusive, and senseless mask mandate for air, rail and other travel. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 18, 2022

Richard Grenell remarked on how the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller reported the ruling. Grenell noted that Miller did not use President Biden’s name in the tweet.

Zeke Miller, once again, fails to call it the “Biden” policy. Whenever it’s bad news it’s “U.S.” or “national”. Whenever it’s good news it’s called “Biden policy”. (He did the opposite for Trump, but you knew that) https://t.co/gFOS76qGVq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 18, 2022

Kevin Smith, candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, tweeted that the CDC has abused American freedoms and had overreached for too long.

Finally a dose of sanity! How about we actually start following the science for a change and stop this mask nonsense? The CDC has abused individual freedoms with government overreach and mandates for far too long.#NHPolitics #NHSenhttps://t.co/QDfDIaxyJg — Kevin Smith for US Senate (@TeamSmithforNH) April 18, 2022

Rep. Barry Moore (AL) said the mask mandate was not about science and more about tyranny.

🚨A federal judge just struck down the Biden admin's mask mandate for airplanes.

⁰We all know this isn't about science anymore. It's time for the CDC to end its tyrannical mandates for all Americans. https://t.co/bVBExnEjXn — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) April 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The author of this article, somehow, did not recognize that Jon Gabriel, the editor-in-chief of the conservative news site Ricochet, was employing sarcasm to mock leftists upset at the mask mandate ruling and included a tweet from Gabriel as evidence of “the radical left” and establishment journalists being upset at the mask mandate ruling. That tweet has been removed.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.