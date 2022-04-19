Airlines ‘Relieved’ After Federal Judge’s Ruling Nixing Biden’s Mask Mandate

Airlines quickly dropped mask requirements on Monday after a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida nixed the Biden administration’s federal mask requirement for public transportation, expressing great relief.

Last month, several airline leaders sent a letter to the Biden White House, demanding the end of the federal mask mandate, citing the unscientific approach as well as the burden on employees. However, that plea fell on deaf ears, as the Biden administration extended the requirement yet again last week.

However, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa effectively nixed the rule on Monday, over a year after President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop the mask rule, requiring all of those two and up to wear a mask in transportation hubs and on public transport. As a consequence, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would not enforce Biden’s order, and airlines quickly expressed great relief.

“Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement, adding that it is “relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus – with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness.”

American Airlines also made it clear that, as a result of the ruling, “face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights.”

“In keeping with our commitment to creating a welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us, customers and team members may choose to continue to wear masks at their own discretion,” the airline said.

Southwest Airlines, which recently saw thousands of flight attendants demand mask freedom from the Biden administration, also released a statement, making it clear that both employees and customers “will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic ​airports, and at some international locations.”

“We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing,” the airline said, adding that they continue to offer “additional layers of protection, including sophisticated cabin air ventilation systems onboard our aircraft which incorporate HEPA air filtration that removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles.”

Frontier Airlines took to social media to make customers know that when it comes to masking, “the choice is yours”:

"To mask or not to mask, the choice is yours. Masks are now optional on domestic flights, however, certain airports or countries may still require masks, so check the policy at your destination prior to departure and we'll see you in the sky." – Crockett the Raccoon pic.twitter.com/LgcZrASy2y — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) April 19, 2022

Similarly, United Airlines announced Monday night that masks are no longer required on domestic flights.

“More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours,” it said, as other airlines made similar announcements:

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

✈️TRAVEL UPDATE✈️

Effective immediately, face masks are optional for our guests and employees onboard Hawaiian Airlines flights. We ask for our guests’ patience and understanding as we update all our communications and announcements to reflect this change. pic.twitter.com/wVSvOmETZE — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) April 19, 2022

In line with Monday’s federal court ruling and the TSA’s guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue within the U.S. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers may continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft. More: https://t.co/QmyTfePZMo pic.twitter.com/ZtKngrHQrN — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 19, 2022

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

Ultimately, the federal judge concluded that the federal mask mandate “exceeded the CDC statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.”

The ruling came well over a year after Biden pitched “just” 100 days of masking on the American people.