An alleged intruder impersonating a police officer on Sunday was shot dead by a Philadelphia homeowner.

CBS Philadelphia notes that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday.

850 WFTL reports the homeowner says two individual allegedly approached him outside his residence and were impersonating police officers.

The two suspects then allegedly “forced their way into the victim’s home and zip-tied him.”

Realizing the suspects were not officers, the homeowner was able to wiggle one of his hands out of the ties and retrieve the gun in his pocket.

The homeowner shot one of the suspects three times, fatally wounding him.

NBC 10 points out police said the homeowner was legally armed.

Laurie Martin, a resident in the area, praised the homeowner saying, “Quick thinking, good for him. Wish everyone would be able to do that and not feel guilty about it, because you have to defend yourself.”

The second intrusion suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.

