Florida Rep. Files Bill to End Disney’s Special District: ‘Time to Drop the Hammer on Woke Disney’

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine (R) filed legislation on Tuesday to eliminate a special tax and governing jurisdiction Diseny has controlled and benefitted from for decades.

“BREAKING: Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them. @GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians,” DeSantis said.

Fine’s legislation follows after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that the legislature would consider legislation to eliminate Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction in DeSantis’s fight against the megacorporation’s woke political fight.

Fine’s legislation would eliminate Disney’s special tax jurisdiction would eliminate the district on June 1, 2023.

DeSantis’s move to eliminate the special tax jurisdiction follows after the megacorporation has started moving thousands of its employees to the more “business friendly” state of Florida.

Disney has continued to oppose Desantis’s Parental Rights in Education Bill that he signed into law. Disney has also promised to boost LBGTQIA representation in its stories.

“Notwithstanding s. 189.072(2), any independent special district established…prior to…November 5, 1968… is dissolved effective June 1, 2023,” the legislation reads.

Florida state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini said in reaction to the news, “BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis JUST amended our special legislative session to include “legislation relating to independent special districts” Translated: It’s time to DROP THE HAMMER on Woke @WaltDisneyWorld Stay tuned!”

