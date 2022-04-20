James Carville Complains No One ‘Fears’ the Democrat Party

Appearing Tuesday on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari, veteran Democrat strategist James Carville lamented how no one “fears” the Democrat Party.
A transcript is as follows:
ARI MELBER: The party has long talked about being a big tent and the Internet has given more people a chance to weigh in, which can be great. It also feels like you’re in one of these local town meetings and everyone has two opinions about three projects. You have people who say they’ll vote for Biden again and wouldn’t vote for Trump, and they spend a lot of time talking about strategy, the Senate, Manchin. Do you think that’s a drag?
JAMES CARVILLE: It’s totally a drag. It’s also an enthusiasm drag. If you’re not excited about what the Supreme Court is going to do, I don’t know what does. […] And the problem Democrats have, Ari, is that no one fears us. They are weak and all they are going to do is talk bad about each other. Literally, you can’t govern without fear. You can’t have a political party.
