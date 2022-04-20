Poll: Donald Trump Commands GOP’s Greatest Favorability Rating, Romney and McConnell Lowest

SARASOTA, FL - JULY 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump's further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty
Wendell Husebø

Donald Trump holds the greatest net favorability among Republicans, while failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ranked the lowest, a Wednesday YouGov poll revealed.

Coming in with a net favorability rating of +63, Trump leads Donald Trump Jr. (+57), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (+53), Sen. Ted Cruz (+43), Nikki Haley (+41).

Meanwhile, Romney’s net approval rating was -31. The difference between Romney’s approval rating and Trump’s is 94 points.

The Associated Press

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In second to last place came McConnell, who scored -3. McConnell’s mark is a 66-point separation from Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a Republican policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Yesterday, Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the U.S. government funded and allow borrowing.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a Republican policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Both Romney and McConnell are establishment Republicans. While leading the charge to protect the Washington, DC, uni-party from destruction, in 2021, both voted with Democrats to fund President Biden’s corrupt government and worked with Democrats to pass the president’s costly infrastructure package.

In 2022, both men have supported anti-American First primary candidates, such as warmonger Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is in a tough primary fight against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Because of the radically unpopular form of politics both senators wield, the future of the two senators remains unknown, though McConnell has promised to again run for GOP Senate leader. McConnell, however, may be challenged by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the reported behest of Donald Trump. Romney has not announced he will run for reelection in 2024. If he does, he will likely face a tough MAGA primary candidate, Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: Attorney General of Utah Sean Reyes arrives onstage to pre-record his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but includes speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Attorney General of Utah Sean Reyes arrives onstage to pre-record his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump, the antithesis of McConnell and Romney, has moved the Republican Party beyond the establishment Republican philosophy of continual war, illegal immigration, and the globalist party of Davos (World Economic Forum).

Trump has so transformed the Republican Party that Hispanics and Latinos have begun to become Republicans under the banner of a worker’s party, defined by American First policies. Black voters, too, are leaving the Democrat Party and supporting America First as a result of illegal immigration into inner cities.

The fault line between Trump and the establishment was defined well before Trump ran for president in 2016. In 2012, the establishment Republicans’ commissioned an autopsy report that was produced after Romney lost the election to Barack Obama. The autopsy called on Republicans to blend in with Democrats and support the Washington, DC, establishment’s policies that failed to secure victory in the 2012 presidential election.

The successful policies Donald Trump implemented during his presidency stand in stark contrast to the autopsy, which has since been dubbed a “failure.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.