Donald Trump holds the greatest net favorability among Republicans, while failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ranked the lowest, a Wednesday YouGov poll revealed.

Coming in with a net favorability rating of +63, Trump leads Donald Trump Jr. (+57), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (+53), Sen. Ted Cruz (+43), Nikki Haley (+41).

Meanwhile, Romney’s net approval rating was -31. The difference between Romney’s approval rating and Trump’s is 94 points.

In second to last place came McConnell, who scored -3. McConnell’s mark is a 66-point separation from Trump.

Both Romney and McConnell are establishment Republicans. While leading the charge to protect the Washington, DC, uni-party from destruction, in 2021, both voted with Democrats to fund President Biden’s corrupt government and worked with Democrats to pass the president’s costly infrastructure package.

In 2022, both men have supported anti-American First primary candidates, such as warmonger Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is in a tough primary fight against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Because of the radically unpopular form of politics both senators wield, the future of the two senators remains unknown, though McConnell has promised to again run for GOP Senate leader. McConnell, however, may be challenged by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the reported behest of Donald Trump. Romney has not announced he will run for reelection in 2024. If he does, he will likely face a tough MAGA primary candidate, Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes.

Trump, the antithesis of McConnell and Romney, has moved the Republican Party beyond the establishment Republican philosophy of continual war, illegal immigration, and the globalist party of Davos (World Economic Forum).

Trump has so transformed the Republican Party that Hispanics and Latinos have begun to become Republicans under the banner of a worker’s party, defined by American First policies. Black voters, too, are leaving the Democrat Party and supporting America First as a result of illegal immigration into inner cities.

The fault line between Trump and the establishment was defined well before Trump ran for president in 2016. In 2012, the establishment Republicans’ commissioned an autopsy report that was produced after Romney lost the election to Barack Obama. The autopsy called on Republicans to blend in with Democrats and support the Washington, DC, establishment’s policies that failed to secure victory in the 2012 presidential election.

The successful policies Donald Trump implemented during his presidency stand in stark contrast to the autopsy, which has since been dubbed a “failure.”

