Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday told reporters he will run for the Republican Senate leadership position again after the 2022 midterms.

McConnell’s announcement comes as he is the longest-serving Republican Senate leader, first elected in 2006 and for eight consecutive times thereafter.

Under his tenure, the national debt has grown nearly 20 billion, illegal immigration has continued, and real wages for American workers have not risen since the 1970s.

Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions.

McConnell is also married to Elaine Chao, who has been accused of profiting from her family ties to communist China’s shipping industry.

In October, McConnell caved to Democrats’ demands and raised the debt ceiling, enabling Democrats to forward President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

Before the vote, McConnell had promised he would not enable Biden’s agenda.

