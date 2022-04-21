One Step Closer: Florida House Passes Bill to End Disney’s Special Tax Jurisdiction

The Florida state House passed on Thursday legislation to end Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction, sending it to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to sign.

The Florida state House passed S.B. 4-C, the legislation to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special governing jurisdiction for the Walt Disney World Resort.

The legislation overwhelmingly passed through the state House, with 70 votes in favor, 38 against, and 11 missing votes.

NEW: The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, handing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his feud with the entertainment giant. pic.twitter.com/aWMgqfgorL — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 21, 2022

The Florida Senate passed the legislation on Wednesday with strong support for the bill.

Gov. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill on Friday.

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who running for Congress, accurately predicted in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News that the bill would “overwhelmingly” pass and that “woke capital needs to be crushed.”

“It’s time for the Republican Parting to start serving the actual working people—not special corporate interests,” Sabatini explained. “I’m proud to be fighting alongside Governor DeSantis against anti-American corporations like Disney— I expect the bill to pass overwhelmingly tomorrow.”

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook

DeSantis, conservatives, and Floridians have found a way to fight back against Disney’s opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act and Disney’s LGBTQIA campaign by moving to scrap Disney’s corporate carveout.

“Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them. @GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians,” Florida state Rep. Randy Fine (R), who sponsored the House bill, said in a statement on Tuesday.