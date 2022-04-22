Police Seek Raymond Spencer as ‘Person of Interest’ in D.C. Shooting

Police are seeking a “person of interest” in the Friday shooting that wounded three adults and a child in Washington DC.

NBC Washington reports that police identified the “person of interest” as 23-year-old Raymond Spencer.

The the victims “were shot Friday afternoon in the Van Ness neighborhood.” All of the victims are expected to live.

The DC Police Department tweeted the following photo:

🚨MPD is seeking the below person of interest in connection to the shooting in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. This individual is 23 year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ziR0Vutw0p — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

WTOP reports that Spencer is from Fairfax, Virginia, and police are asking him to turn himself in.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety notes that DC “has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and leads the nation with a strong background check law.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.