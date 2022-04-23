Most Americans identify the economy as the top issue in determining how they will vote in the future election, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released this week found.

While President Biden continues to struggle with souring approval ratings across the board — a trend that has plagued his presidency — 58 percent of eligible U.S. voters say the economy is the top issue that will determine how they vote in the November 8, 2022 midterm election.

No other issue came close, as 32 percent said “healthcare” will likely determine their vote, followed by immigration (28 percent), government spending (23 percent), the coronavirus pandemic (23 percent) and abortion (20 percent).

The results do not bode well for Biden, as 44 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, compared to 34 percent who approve:

Joe Biden Administration Policy Approval Ratings (18 April): The Pandemic: +9% (-4)

Education: +2% (-3)

The Environment: -2% (-8)

Housing: -5% (-6)

Relations with China: -8% (-7)

The Economy: -10% (-8)

Immigration: -16% (-8) Changes +/- 3 Aprhttps://t.co/P05LYUq3OX pic.twitter.com/tcvZGTg7k0 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) April 21, 2022

The survey comes as the Biden administration continues to fail to take responsibility for the state of economic affairs, as inflation hits record highs, jumping 8.5 percent in the last year — the highest since 1981.

Gas prices have also hit record highs, and industry experts expect prices to rise yet again:

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, looking at all grades and formulations in retail gas prices, the U.S. hit an average of $4.322 in March 2022 — roughly $1.70 more than the $2.594 average seen in March 2019, under former President Donald Trump. However, while Americans have experienced a slowdown in the rise, industry experts expect it to tick back up yet again, as gas price futures rose 30 cents in the last week. That is “just bad news for the consumer,” Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said according to Fox News. He believes prices could rise as high as $4.20 per gallon.

Recent polls show Americans having to make changes to cope with the current state of economic affairs under Biden, even cutting back on groceries to pay for gas.