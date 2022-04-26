An overwhelming majority of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) itemized campaign donations from his latest campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) are from out-of-state donors.

Warnock’s total filing for the quarter showed he raised more than $13 million. After the fundraising numbers were announced, Warnock’s campaign touted his ability to fundraise by being “commitment to serving the people of Georgia.”

The campaign manager Quentin Fulks said in a statement:

“From fighting to cap the cost of insulin and lower prices at the gas pump to pushing for student loan debt relief, Rev. Warnock’s commitment to serving the people of Georgia continues to drive the biggest grassroots fundraising effort in any Senate race this cycle.”

However, despite Warnock’s campaign touting his “grassroots fundraising” and his “commitment” to the Peach State, an analysis by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) showed that of his $7,181,954.84, only 11.4 percent ($821,259.72) were from donors within the state.

The NRSC analysis found that 88.5 percent ($6,360,885.12) were from out-of-state donations.

In fact, of the $67.6 million raised overall, he has only raised $2.9 million from within Georgia in the current election cycle. The state he raised the most money from was California, which was about $5.6 million.

The Republican frontrunner, Herschel Walker, took in more than $5 million, outpacing his other Republican primary opponents, but at the same time that Warnock took in roughly $13 million.

Walker said in a statement, “The Republican nominee against Warnock will have to raise money and bring new voters to the table. I am doing both.”

Meanwhile, the NRSC has been hammering the Democrats with ads and press releases as they look towards November, where they want to unseat him.

“Raphael Warnock loves being a liberal celebrity and fundraises accordingly, said NRSC spokesman T.W. Arrighi. “Meanwhile, he’s telling Georgians to lower their expectations of him and his Democrat allies in the Senate. Georgia deserves better.”

