Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) on Tuesday determined Hunter Biden’s laptop calls for an investigation into the Biden family’s “selling of access” to foreign interests.

“Finishing my first review of the documents on the Hunter Biden laptop,” Issa said. “I’m even more certain we need a Congressional investigation into the Biden family’s selling of access to China and other foreign interests.”

If Republicans retake the House, they will be able to conduct oversight investigations into Hunter’s “laptop from hell” and Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business. Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress and are blocking any probe into the matter.

Issa’s statement comes after Hunter Biden’s business partner visited the White House during Joe Biden’s presidency 27 times, according to reported White House visitor logs. The meetings are significant because Joe Biden has claimed no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s family business scheme, despite 12 instances of Joe Biden playing a role in Hunter’s business.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden said in 2019.

Text messages from 2019 on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” depicted the Biden family’s payout mechanism. The payout mechanism indicates a collection of 50 percent of familial salaries for 30 years. Legal experts say the text could be legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter texted to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary,” the text string said.

Polling indicates the public believes Hunter Biden was telling the truth. Fifty-eight percent believe Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden.

The poll also found that 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.