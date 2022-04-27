Watch Live: Jim Banks, Steve Scalise Tear into Biden’s Border Crisis

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), and Border Security Caucus Co-Chair Brian Babin (R-TX) will host a press conference slamming the Biden border crisis.

The Republicans will discuss the border crisis, the consequences of Biden lifting Title 42, the public health authority that allows the federal government to deport illegal aliens and border crossers, and a letter sent from 130 House Republicans to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, questioning his suitability for the position.

The lawmakers at the press conference will include:

RSC Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (IN)

Border Security Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Brian Babin (TX)

Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (LA)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX)

Rep. Randy Weber (TX)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM)

The press conference will start at 5:45 PM ET.

