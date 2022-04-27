Watch: Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton Speak at Madeleine Albright Funeral

The funeral for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, April 27.

President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will deliver eulogies for the late secretary of state. Former President Barack Obama will also be in attendance.

Albright died of cancer on March 23 at the age of 84. Albright was chosen as the ambassador to the United Nations in Clinton’s first term from 1993 to 1997 and became secretary of state in his second term from 1997 to 2001.